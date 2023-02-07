(The Center Square) — Jackson’s beleaguered water and sewer system is a step closer to operating under a new regional utility management authority following the Mississippi Senate's passage of a bill on Tuesday.
The legislation passed 34-15 despite unanimous opposition from the Jackson Senate delegation.
"Pure and simply, this is a taking," said state Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson. "The state of Mississippi is not putting one red cent into finding a solution. Mississippi is not committed to Jackson. Mississippi looks like the old Mississippi that we lived through. We look like we’re doing a taking on some Black folks. This is not the solution."
He also compared the bill to one that passed two years ago that is the subject of a court battle over whether a regional board should have control of the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport located in nearby Rankin County.
Horhn was able to get passage of an amendment that added a reverse repealer, a legislative tactic that prevents the bill from being law until further work is done on it. He also called on state taxpayers to help with some bonds for the system, which he said hasn’t received any funds appropriated by the Legislature since 2009.
Senate Bill 2889 is sponsored by state Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch. The bill would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority to manage the capitol city’s sewer and water systems, which also supplies two bordering communities including the entire city of Byram and a few customers in the city of Ridgeland near County Line Road.
Parker said that coming up with a post-federal takeover plan would allow discussion on the issue and would be preferable to having to do so in a time-limited special session after the federal-appointed manager’s tenure ends.
"We’re not affecting, changing, doing anything to the receiver’s authority," Parker said. "As a state Legislature, we are trying to look beyond at the future and plan for that future instead of backing into it with a less than ideal plan. I’ve seen many times here that failure to act by this body has led to a greater problem."
The new utility authority's duties would be to construct, maintain and operate the city’s water and sewer system. The new board would have nine members, with four appointed by the mayor of Jackson and approved by the state Senate. Parker said there would be racial and gender diversity on the board.
The mayors of Byram and Ridgeland would be consulted on two of the four appointments by the city of Jackson, while the governor and the lieutenant governor would appoint three and two members, respectively, subject to the approval of the state Senate.
The board members would be required to be ratepayers within the system boundaries, and have significant, demonstrated experience in business management, fiscal affairs, public health or public utilities.
The board would be required to appoint a president to serve at the will of the board and the state would pay his salary if the transition to the authority’s ownership of the water system was not complete.
Jackson is under investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for problems with its water supply. The problems include multiple boil water notices, failed inspections and issues with both of the city’s two treatment plants and contaminants. A boil water notice last year lasted from July 29 to Sept. 16.
A third-party administrator has been appointed to handle the city’s water system and get it up to federal standards. The city will also receive $600 million in federal funds to repair long-standing issues, including line breaks and long-deferred maintenance and repairs on the city’s two treatment plants.
The sewer system has been under an EPA consent decree since 2012 over the dumping of raw sewage during heavy rain events into the nearby Pearl River.