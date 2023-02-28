(The Center Square) — The full Mississippi House will take up a Senate bill that would expand Medicaid for 12 months of postpartum care for eligible women.
The House Medicaid Committee approved Senate Bill 2212 on Tuesday, sending it to the House floor. If it passes the House, Gov. Tate Reeves said in a Sunday statement on Facebook he'd sign the bill, even though he campaigned in 2019 on preventing the expansion of Medicaid. Tuesday was the deadline for legislation from the other chamber to pass committees.
"I don’t expect all of my friends to agree with this decision," Reeves said. "But I make it – as always – because I believe in my heart it is the right thing to do for Mississippi Moms given the facts as I see them today."
SB2212 is sponsored by Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, and would extend Medicaid coverage for women eligible to participate in the program 12 months. This would extend the coverage given to women by federal legislation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill doesn't define postpartum care, saying that it can be to the "extent allowable under federal law and as determined by the (state Medicaid) division."
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, killed a similar bill last year passed by the Senate. The House Freedom Caucus called the bill "partial Medicaid expansion."
"Nothing about Medicaid expansion fits into our party’s platform of stopping the expansion of government health care programs, supporting free-markets, and having greater individual responsibility, state Rep. Dana Criswell, R-Olive Branch, said in a statement. "But it seems that even the leader of our state party, Tate Reeves, has cast our party platform to the side for politically motivated reasons during an election year, not letting something like principles get in the way."