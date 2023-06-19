(The Center Square) — Despite a 3-cent increase in the past week, Mississippi still has the nation's lowest unleaded gasoline prices with the average at slightly less than $3 per gallon.
According to data from the American Automobile Association, the average price for the Magnolia State was $2.99 per gallon.
Increasing demand, according to Gasbuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan, might be the reason for the increase.
According to GasBuddy data, weekly (Sun-Sat) US gasoline demand rose 1.8% last week but was 1.4% below lower than the four week moving average.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 18, 2023
According to AAA, the price in Mississippi is 16.3% less than the national average of $3.58 per gallon and 33.41% less than the same time last year, when a gallon of regular went for $4.50.
Lowest counties are Forrest ($2.87 per gallon) in the Pine Belt and Simpson in south-central Mississippi ($2.88) while the most expensive is found in southwest Mississippi in Claiborne County ($3.47).
Of the state's metro areas, the lowest prices are in Hattiesburg ($2.92 per gallon), Jackson ($2.98, up 4 cents from the week before), the three-county Gulf Coast region ($2.99, up 3 cents from the week before) and Southaven-Olive Branch (south of Memphis, $3.03, up 3 cents from the week before).
The highest gas prices nationally are Washington, where regular unleaded sells for an average price of $4.89 per gallon, California ($4.87), Hawaii ($4.72), Oregon ($4.53) and Nevada ($4.27).
The lowest prices, after Mississippi, for a gallon of regular unleaded are Arkansas ($3.12), Louisiana ($3.12), Texas ($3.12) and Alabama ($3.15).