(The Center Square) — According to the Automobile Association of America, Mississippi has the nation's cheapest gas but prices are up slightly over last week.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Magnolia State is up almost a cent to $2.99, the only state under $3 per gallon. That's a 28.4% drop from the same time last year, when gas was $4.18 per gallon. The national average is $3.58.
Gasbuddy energy analyst Patrick De Haan said he surprised to see Wednesday gasoline demand fall against the four-week average considering the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, considered the kickoff for the summer driving season.
Welp, gasoline demand was supposed to perk up Wednesday, and not only did it not perk up, but fell WoW and against the four week average for Wednesday... data incoming— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 25, 2023
According to AAA, the least expensive average in Mississippi is in Bolivar County in the Mississippi Delta at $2.90 per gallon. The most expensive is Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi with an average price of $3.53 per gallon.
Hattiesburg has the lowest gas prices of any metro area at $2.98 per gallon, followed by Jackson ($2.98), the Mississippi Gulf Coast ($2.99) and Southaven and Olive Branch (south of Memphis, $3).
The next lowest are Arkansas ($3.13), Texas ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.14) and Alabama ($3.16). California has the nation's highest gas prices at $4.81 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.76), Washington ($4.63), Arizona ($4.59) and Nevada ($4.24).