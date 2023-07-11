Racetrack gas station Gulfport Mississippi

A Racetrack gas station in Gulfport, Mississippi

 Steve Wilson / The Center Square

(The Center Square) — Mississippi gas prices are up two cents from last week at $2.98 per gallon, but that is still the nation's lowest.

According to the American Automobile Association, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Mississippi is $2.98 per gallon, up from $2.96 the week prior, but 28.88% less than the price from the same last year, $4.19. 

GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick De Haan says the difference between this year's and last year's prices is starting to narrow.

The most expensive gas according to AAA in Mississippi is in Claiborne County, where a gallon of regular costs $3.43 per gallon. The cheapest price is Jones County in the Pine Belt at $2.82 per gallon. 

The three-county Gulf Coast region has the lowest price per gallon of Mississippi's four metro areas at $2.95, followed by Hattiesburg ($2.96), Jackson ($2.98) and Southaven-Olive Branch south of Memphis, Tennessee ($3 per gallon). 

According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi has the second-lowest state taxes and fees on gasoline (18.79 cents per gallon), second only to Alaska (15.13 per gallon).

The next lowest averages by state were Louisiana ($3.09 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline), Alabama (3.09) and Arkansas and Tennessee tied at $3.10. Highest states are Washington ($4.96), California ($4.88), Hawaii ($4.70), Oregon ($4.62) and Alaska ($4.30).

Florida ($3.46), Georgia ($3.27) and South Carolina ($3.16) have the highest prices in the Southeast.