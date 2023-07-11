(The Center Square) — Mississippi gas prices are up two cents from last week at $2.98 per gallon, but that is still the nation's lowest.
According to the American Automobile Association, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Mississippi is $2.98 per gallon, up from $2.96 the week prior, but 28.88% less than the price from the same last year, $4.19.
GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick De Haan says the difference between this year's and last year's prices is starting to narrow.
The year on year gap in average #gasprices is closing more rapidly as a year ago we were in full on decline and this year we've held stagnant since April. We're paying $1.15/gal less from a year ago as the national average holds at $3.51/gal, but that will fall under $1/gal soon.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 11, 2023
The most expensive gas according to AAA in Mississippi is in Claiborne County, where a gallon of regular costs $3.43 per gallon. The cheapest price is Jones County in the Pine Belt at $2.82 per gallon.
The three-county Gulf Coast region has the lowest price per gallon of Mississippi's four metro areas at $2.95, followed by Hattiesburg ($2.96), Jackson ($2.98) and Southaven-Olive Branch south of Memphis, Tennessee ($3 per gallon).
According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi has the second-lowest state taxes and fees on gasoline (18.79 cents per gallon), second only to Alaska (15.13 per gallon).
The next lowest averages by state were Louisiana ($3.09 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline), Alabama (3.09) and Arkansas and Tennessee tied at $3.10. Highest states are Washington ($4.96), California ($4.88), Hawaii ($4.70), Oregon ($4.62) and Alaska ($4.30).
Florida ($3.46), Georgia ($3.27) and South Carolina ($3.16) have the highest prices in the Southeast.