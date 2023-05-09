(The Center Square) — Mississippi has the nation's lowest gas prices with a statewide average price of $2.99 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to the American Automobile Association.
Prices are down 7 cents from last month and 15% lower than the U.S. average of $3.53 per gallon. The per-pump cost is down 23.9% from last May, when the statewide price was $3.93 per gallon.
Lowest prices in the Magnolia State were found in the three coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson, where the average pump price was $2.92 per gallon.
The highest price was found in Claiborne County in southwestern Mississippi, at $3.50 per gallon.
In Mississippi metro areas inland, the least expensive is in the Jackson metro area ($2.98 per gallon), Olive Branch-Southaven ($2.99) and Hattiesburg ($3.03).
According to AAA, Texas is second lowest ($3.06 per gallon), Louisiana ($3.10) was third, fourth was Alabama ($3.10) and Tennessee ($3.11) rounded out the top five.
Highest was California ($4.82 per gallon), followed by Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.69), Washington ($4.59) and Nevada ($4.21).