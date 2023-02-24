(The Center Square) — In a busy week in the Mississippi Legislature, one of Gov. Tate Reeves’ signature initiatives, the elimination of the state’s income tax, will have to wait until next year.
Senate Bill 2459 died in the Finance Committee on Wednesday, the deadline for revenue-related bills. It would've eliminated the state's income tax on income above $10,000 by 2028. It was sponsored by state Sen. Chris Caughman, R-Mendenhall.
NFIB State Director Dawn McVea said in a statement that keeping the income tax in place hurts Mississippi's small businesses, but it underscored the need for lawmakers to pass House Bill 1733 and SB 2449, which she says would provide needed tax relief to small businesses.
HB 1733 would allow businesses to take a full rather than a partial deduction on the cost of new assets in the same year the purchase is made. The House passed it on Tuesday and it is now in the hands of the Senate Finance Committee. State Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, is the bill's author.
SB 2449 would create a sales tax exemption for software used as a business input. It is sponsored by state Sen. Josh Harkins, R-Flowood.
"That's why we're urging the legislature to pass these impactful measures," McVea said. "Mississippi's small businesses are dealing with everything from soaring inflation to shortages to staffing. These bills aren't a cure-all, but they will provide financial relief that small businesses desperately need."
The Senate did pass House Bill 1125 that would regulate gender transition surgeries for those under age 18. The Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act passed on party-line votes in both chambers and is headed to Reeves’ desk for a signature.
HB 1125 was sponsored by state Rep. Gene Newman, R-Pearl, and would ban the use of taxpayer funds on gender transition procedures for those under age 18 and prohibit any state or locally-owned hospital from conducting these surgeries.
The National Center for Transgender Equality blasted the bill's passage in a tweet.
Mississippi lawmakers have passed #HB1125, which will restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth. This is deeply wrong - because we know that gender-affirming care is lifesaving care. https://t.co/XbulO1F9RW pic.twitter.com/vXUA1Cgf7S— National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) February 22, 2023
SB 2562 was passed by the House on Thursday and would allow public/private partnerships to build electric vehicle charging stations.
Also passed by the House was SB 2341, which is a bill that would require any out-of-state contractors building new electrical transmission infrastructure to abide by Public Service Commission regulation, a bill that its proponents say would level the playing field and opponents say would create a monopoly for the state's power grid.