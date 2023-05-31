Long Beach, Mississippi

A Love's gas station and truck stop in Long Beach, Mississippi. 

 Steve Wilson | The Center Square

(The Center Square) — According to data from the American Automobile Association, Mississippi has the nation's lowest average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at just under $2.99 per gallon.

Mississippi's average is 16.44% less than the national average of $3.58 per gallon and nearly 40% less than the price in the Magnolia State ($4.17) a year ago. 

One reason for lower prices is slacking demand, according to GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan. 

The most expensive gas average is Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi at $3.57 per gallon, while the least expensive is in Jones County at $2.79. 

The least expensive metro area average for gas was Hattiesburg at $2.97 per gallon, followed by the three-county coastal area ($2.97), Jackson ($2.97) and Southaven-Olive Branch ($3.01). 

After Mississippi, the lowest average gas prices are Texas ($3.12 per gallon), Arkansas ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.13) and Alabama ($3.15). 

The most expensive average gas prices are in California, at $4.87 per gallon followed by Hawaii ($4.75), Washington ($4.70), Arizona ($4.51) and Nevada ($4.29). 

Regional Editor

Steve Wilson has been an award-winning writer and editor for nearly 20 years at newspapers in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi and is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and University of Alabama graduate.