(The Center Square) — According to data from the American Automobile Association, Mississippi has the nation's lowest average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at just under $2.99 per gallon.
Mississippi's average is 16.44% less than the national average of $3.58 per gallon and nearly 40% less than the price in the Magnolia State ($4.17) a year ago.
One reason for lower prices is slacking demand, according to GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan.
BREAKING: According to GasBuddy data, total Memorial weekend gasoline demand between last Thursday and Tuesday (yesterday) in the US was down 1.5% from 2022.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 31, 2023
The most expensive gas average is Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi at $3.57 per gallon, while the least expensive is in Jones County at $2.79.
The least expensive metro area average for gas was Hattiesburg at $2.97 per gallon, followed by the three-county coastal area ($2.97), Jackson ($2.97) and Southaven-Olive Branch ($3.01).
After Mississippi, the lowest average gas prices are Texas ($3.12 per gallon), Arkansas ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.13) and Alabama ($3.15).
The most expensive average gas prices are in California, at $4.87 per gallon followed by Hawaii ($4.75), Washington ($4.70), Arizona ($4.51) and Nevada ($4.29).