(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves vetoed two bills and axed more than $23 million in local projects from a pair of spending bills this week.
The Republican governor, who’ll battle Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley for a second term in November, vetoed a bill that would have ended some permitting requirements for home construction that were passed last year and another bill that would’ve provided another way to remove office-appointed public officials who serve on various boards and commissions.
He also lined out $18.5 million of Jackson projects that included $13.5 million for the LeFleur’s Bluff Otter Creek Golf Park and an associated connecter trail among the 15 projects he rejected in House bills 603 and 1089.
Those two bills would’ve appropriated $4 million for the Jackson Planetarium and $1 million to build a parking lot adjacent to the city’s convention center.
"Even in times of plenty, I believe we’re charged with the critical responsibility of properly stewarding taxpayer dollars," Reeves in a release. "This funding includes proposals I vetoed last year, projects that are not within the proper role of state government and projects that I believe are not in the taxpayers’ best interest. I will continue to be a watchdog on behalf of the taxpayers when it comes to their money."
Also getting the ax was $1 million to the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance for various facility improvements including golf cart path repairs and course equipment upgrades at Quail Hollow Golf Course at Percy Quinn State Park near Magnolia.
Another $1 million appropriated for Pascagoula to renovate city offices was also crossed out.
As for the vetoed bills, Senate Bill 2054 would have allowed the governor, the state auditor or lawmakers to remove an appointed state official by requesting the state attorney general to file a complaint of willful neglect.
In his veto message, Reeves said that there were already remedies for boards and commissions to remove officers and that putting a ban on further service by an official who was removed "would constitute a legislative constraint on executive appointment authority."
In 2022, Reeves signed into law House Bill 1163, which requires contractors to obtain permits for projects in municipalities and unincorporated areas of counties. Senate Bill 2612 would have allowed cities under 7,500 population or a county with a population of less than 22,500 to opt out of the permitting requirement. In his veto message, the governor said that it was too soon to determine the benefits or detriments of HB1163.