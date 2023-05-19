(The Center Square) — Mississippi has the nation's lowest gas prices with a statewide average price of $2.97 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to the American Automobile Association.
Prices are down 18 cents from last month and nearly 16% lower than the U.S. average of $3.54 per gallon. The cost at the pump is down 28.8% from last May, when the statewide price was $4.19 per gallon.
GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick De Haan said on Twitter that gas prices have stalled nationwide.
#GasPrices have stalled, holding around ~$3.50/gal, while diesel has also seemingly stalled at $3.97/gal. Americans today alone will spend $406 million less on gasoline than 365 days ago.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 19, 2023
Lowest prices in the Magnolia State were found in the three coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson, where the average pump price was $2.90 per gallon.
The highest price was found in Claiborne County in southwestern Mississippi at $3.52 per gallon.
In Mississippi's three-largest metro areas, the least expensive is in the Hattiesburg and Jackson metro areas ($2.97 per gallon). Olive Branch-Southaven's price has dropped to $2.98.
According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi levies an 18.79 cents tax on every gallon of gasoline.
According to AAA, other states on the low end are Texas ($3.08 per gallon), Louisiana ($3.08), Alabama ($3.09) and Arkansas ($3.10).
Highest was California ($4.79 per gallon), Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.64), Washington ($4.59) and Nevada ($4.22).