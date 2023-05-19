Pumping gas

(The Center Square) — Mississippi has the nation's lowest gas prices with a statewide average price of $2.97 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to the American Automobile Association.

Prices are down 18 cents from last month and nearly 16% lower than the U.S. average of $3.54 per gallon. The cost at the pump is down 28.8% from last May, when the statewide price was $4.19 per gallon. 

GasBuddy energy analyst Patrick De Haan said on Twitter that gas prices have stalled nationwide.

Lowest prices in the Magnolia State were found in the three coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson, where the average pump price was $2.90 per gallon.

The highest price was found in Claiborne County in southwestern Mississippi at $3.52 per gallon.

In Mississippi's three-largest metro areas, the least expensive is in the Hattiesburg and Jackson metro areas ($2.97 per gallon). Olive Branch-Southaven's price has dropped to $2.98.

According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi levies an 18.79 cents tax on every gallon of gasoline.

According to AAA, other states on the low end are Texas ($3.08 per gallon), Louisiana ($3.08), Alabama ($3.09) and Arkansas ($3.10).

Highest was California ($4.79 per gallon), Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.64), Washington ($4.59) and Nevada ($4.22).

