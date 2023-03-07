(The Center Square) — A bill that would require transmission infrastructure built in Mississippi by out-of-state contractors to comply with state regulations was signed into law this week by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Reeves signed into law Senate Bill 2341 late on Monday and it will go into effect on July 1.
The bill was authored by Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joel Carter, R-Gulfport, would require the construction of transmission infrastructure in the state involved in a regional transmission organization to be compliant with regulations for both the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the state’s elected Public Service Commission.
Only two utilities in Mississippi would be affected by the investor-owned Entergy, which also serves Arkansas, Louisiana and part of east Texas, and Cooperative Energy, which is a nonprofit electric power association or electric cooperative regulated by the commission. Both utilities are members of the regional transmission operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator, better known as MISO.
While proponents of the bill say that it would level the playing field, questions have been raised in committees and on the floor whether it would create a monopoly.
A similar law in Texas was struck down in August by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, which has jurisdiction over Mississippi.
The decision in NextEra Energy v. Public Utility Commission of Texas struck down a Texas law that gave incumbent utility companies the right of first refusal when it came to building transmission infrastructure. Passage of the bill in 2019 halted a NextEra project to build transmission lines for ERCOT that connected with Midcontinent. NextEra sued on commerce clause grounds since the project connected multiple states.