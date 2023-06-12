(The Center Square) — Mississippi on Monday remained the state with the nation's lowest gas prices at $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded.
The Magnolia State's price is down 2 cents from a month ago according to data from the American Automobile Association and 17.4% cheaper than the U.S. average of $3.59. Compared to the same time last year ($4.53 per gallon), prices in Mississippi are 34.4% less.
The national price is up 5 cents over last month ($3.54 per gallon), but gasoline demand continues to slack nationwide, according to Gasbuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan.
According to GasBuddy data, week to date (Sun-Fri) US gasoline demand is down 1.9% from last week. Every day has been below week ago levels with the exception of last Sunday.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 11, 2023
The least expensive county according to AAA in Mississippi is the Free State of Jones, which had an average price of $2.84 per gallon. Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi was the most expensive at $3.45 per gallon.
For metros in the Magnolia State, Hattiesburg is at $2.92 per gallon, followed by the Jackson metro ($2.94), the three-county Mississippi Gulf Coast region ($2.96) and Olive Branch-Southaven ($2.99).
The most expensive gas is in California at $4.90 per gallon, followed by Washington ($4.81), Hawaii ($4.74), Oregon ($4.45) and Arizona ($4.29). Washington prices jumped to second place nationally after the Washington Department of Ecology's second quarterly auction of emissions allowances on May 31 under the state's cap-and-trade program.
The lowest gas prices next to Mississippi are Louisiana ($3.09 per gallon), Alabama ($3.11), Arkansas ($3.12) and Tennessee ($3.14).