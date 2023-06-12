Murphy Oil Pass Christian

A gas price sign at a Murphy Oil station in Pass Christian, Mississippi, on Monday, June 12, 2023.

 Steve Wilson | The Center Square

(The Center Square) — Mississippi on Monday remained the state with the nation's lowest gas prices at $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The Magnolia State's price is down 2 cents from a month ago according to data from the American Automobile Association and 17.4% cheaper than the U.S. average of $3.59. Compared to the same time last year ($4.53 per gallon), prices in Mississippi are 34.4% less.

The national price is up 5 cents over last month ($3.54 per gallon), but gasoline demand continues to slack nationwide, according to Gasbuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan.

The least expensive county according to AAA in Mississippi is the Free State of Jones, which had an average price of $2.84 per gallon. Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi was the most expensive at $3.45 per gallon.

For metros in the Magnolia State, Hattiesburg is at $2.92 per gallon, followed by the Jackson metro ($2.94), the three-county Mississippi Gulf Coast region ($2.96) and Olive Branch-Southaven ($2.99). 

The most expensive gas is in California at $4.90 per gallon, followed by Washington ($4.81), Hawaii ($4.74), Oregon ($4.45) and Arizona ($4.29). Washington prices jumped to second place nationally after the Washington Department of Ecology's second quarterly auction of emissions allowances on May 31 under the state's cap-and-trade program

The lowest gas prices next to Mississippi are Louisiana ($3.09 per gallon), Alabama ($3.11), Arkansas ($3.12) and Tennessee ($3.14).

Regional Editor

Steve Wilson has been an award-winning writer and editor for nearly 20 years at newspapers in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi and is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and University of Alabama graduate.