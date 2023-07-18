Long Beach, Mississippi

A Love's gas station and truck stop in Long Beach, Mississippi. 

 Steve Wilson | The Center Square

(The Center Square) — Despite increasing prices, Mississippi still has the nation's lowest average gasoline price at $3.02 per gallon of unleaded regular.

According to the American Automobile Association, prices are up 1.27% over the week before, when they were $2.98 per gallon, but 25.5% less than a year ago, when gasoline sold for $4.04 per gallon. 

Production cuts in OPEC and the end of supply from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are blamed for higher prices. The national price is up to $3.56 per gallon, up 3 cents from the week before.

Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi has the highest average price at $3.47 per gallon, while the lowest price was in the Free State of Jones in the Pine Belt at $2.92 per gallon.

As far as the Magnolia State's four metro areas, the least expensive gas is in Hattiesburg at $2.99 per gallon, up 2 cents from a week ago. Jackson is at $3.01, followed by the three-county coastal region and Southaven-Olive Branch at $3.05 per gallon. The price on the Gulf Coast was up 10 cents from the week before. 

According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi has the second-lowest state taxes and fees on gasoline (18.79 cents per gallon), second only to Alaska (15.13 per gallon).

Alabama ($3.13), Tennessee ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.14) and Arkansas ($3.16) are behind Mississippi for lowest price of unleaded regular. Highest prices are in Washington ($4.94), California ($4.91), Hawaii ($4.69), Oregon ($4.60) and Alaska ($4.29). 