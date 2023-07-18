(The Center Square) — Despite increasing prices, Mississippi still has the nation's lowest average gasoline price at $3.02 per gallon of unleaded regular.
According to the American Automobile Association, prices are up 1.27% over the week before, when they were $2.98 per gallon, but 25.5% less than a year ago, when gasoline sold for $4.04 per gallon.
Production cuts in OPEC and the end of supply from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are blamed for higher prices. The national price is up to $3.56 per gallon, up 3 cents from the week before.
HEADS UP! Oil Prices Rally to Highest Since the Spring as OPEC Tightens Production and SPR Supplies End... you'll want to tune in for this week's @overabarrelshow episode to hear what it means for #gasprices and diesel, check it out: https://t.co/f4LU3qIPEM— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 17, 2023
Claiborne County in southwest Mississippi has the highest average price at $3.47 per gallon, while the lowest price was in the Free State of Jones in the Pine Belt at $2.92 per gallon.
As far as the Magnolia State's four metro areas, the least expensive gas is in Hattiesburg at $2.99 per gallon, up 2 cents from a week ago. Jackson is at $3.01, followed by the three-county coastal region and Southaven-Olive Branch at $3.05 per gallon. The price on the Gulf Coast was up 10 cents from the week before.
According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi has the second-lowest state taxes and fees on gasoline (18.79 cents per gallon), second only to Alaska (15.13 per gallon).
Alabama ($3.13), Tennessee ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.14) and Arkansas ($3.16) are behind Mississippi for lowest price of unleaded regular. Highest prices are in Washington ($4.94), California ($4.91), Hawaii ($4.69), Oregon ($4.60) and Alaska ($4.29).