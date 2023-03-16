(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves had signed 76 bills so far in the legislative session and finally found an occasion this week to use his veto pen on two health care-related bills.
The Republican seeking reelection this fall vetoed Senate bills 2622 and 2224 on Wednesday.
SB2622 was sponsored by state Sen. Walter Michel, R-Ridgeland, and would've required insurance companies to speed up on the process on prior authorizations, which is where an insurance company determines whether it will cover a procedure or medication.
Reeves said in his veto message that he axed SB2622 because it would've increased health care costs by requiring a panel of physicians to review prior authorization requests on an short timeline, thus placing a burden on insurers that they'd likely pass on to Mississippi customers.
He also said the bill would present problems for the state's Medicaid program to stay compliant with federal regulations.
SB2224 was authored by state Sen. Ken Blackwell, R-Southaven, and would've mandated the state's insurance commissioner to authorize to adopt rules and regulations regarding certain provider reimbursement rates.
Reeves said on Facebook that the bill would "basically give the Insurance Commission the ability to set rates for all health insurance. They can massively fine private insurance if they aren’t 'equitable' enough. That is crazy."
He also said in his veto message that the bill was in response to the impasse between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center over reimbursement rates, but that dispute was settled where it should've been settled: through "hard fought negotiations and a bargained-for contract." He also said that the bill would "imprudently and unconstitutionally inject the state into matters of private contract."
Republican Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney supported both bills and released a statement on Facebook decrying the governor's vetoes.
"Both of these bills are consumer-friendly bills that would benefit health care providers and consumers in our state," Chaney said.