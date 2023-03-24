(The Center Square) — Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law this week a bill that would create a task force to study whether Mississippi should allow sports wagers on mobile devices.
State Rep. Casey Eure, R-Saucier, is the author of House Bill 606, which was signed into law by Reeves on Thursday.
The bill would create a study commission to look into issues concerning mobile sports wagers. Casinos in Mississippi are allowed to have sports books, but all bets are made on premises.
The original bill would have allowed mobile gaming, but Eure, the House Gaming Committee chairman, watered down the bill to a study committee. It passed the House on a 109-5 vote on Feb. 9 and the Senate 49-1 on March 7. The bill was amended in the Senate to change the composition of the task force.
The panel will be composed of the executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission or their designee; the commissioner of the state Department of Revenue; the chairman of the state's casino trade organization, the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association; three members each appointed by the Legislature's two gaming committees, two of which must be casino operators; and one lawmaker each from those two committees.
The report of the task force's recommendations will be presented by the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, otherwise known as the PEER Committee, by Dec. 15.
The Magnolia State is already playing catch-up when it comes to mobile sports wagering. Of Mississippi's bordering states, Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee permit mobile wagering and Alabama prohibits both casinos and sports wagering.
Tennessee, which has no casinos, only allows mobile betting and in February, had $327 million in wagers and $6.4 million in privilege tax revenues.