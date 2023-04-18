(The Center Square) — According to data from the American Auto Association, Mississippi has the lowest gas prices in the nation, but prices are starting to tick upward.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast (Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties) has the lowest average gas price in the nation at $3.12 per gallon, four cents below the state average for regular. The second lowest price nationally is the Hattiesburg metro area with an average price is $3.16, just a few ticks below the state average of $3.167.
The national average is $3.67 per gallon, with the highest prices in California ($4.91), Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.56), Washington ($4.52) and Nevada ($4.28). According to AAA, the price for gasoline has increased since March 29, up 14 cents from last month.
Prices are going up nationally and the Magnolia State is no different, as the average price for regular climbed from $2.991 last month to this month’s $3.167, an increase of 5.88%.
That’s still a better price than the same time last year when the average Mississippi price was $3.77 per gallon, a nearly 16% increase from the present state average.
Mississippi is followed by Arkansas ($3.24), Alabama ($3.291), Louisiana ($3.292) and Oklahoma ($3.351) for the lowest prices nationwide.