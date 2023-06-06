(The Center Square) — Mississippi still has the nation's lowest average gas prices at $2.96 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
The state average per gallon of regular gasoline in Mississippi is nearly 20% below the national average of $3.55 and 33.3% below the same time last year, when the average price was $4.44 per gallon. Prices in the Magnolia State dropped three cents compared to last week.
That's 34.6% less than the high of $4.53 on June 12, 2022.
Gasbuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan says Americans are saving at the pump compared with the same time last year.
Americans today will be spending $545 million less on gasoline than they did in the same 24 hour period one year ago.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) June 6, 2023
Texas ($3.08 per gallon of regular gasoline), Louisiana ($3.10), Arkansas ($3.11) and Alabama ($3.11) round out the top five least expensive states.
California has the highest gas prices at $4.86 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.75), Washington ($4.72), Arizona ($4.40) and Oregon ($4.30).
The Mississippi metro area with the least expensive gas is Hattiesburg ($2.92), followed by the three-county coastal region ($2.94), Jackson ($2.95) and Southaven-Olive Branch ($2.98).
Prices have continued to remain constant despite inventories of petroleum products decreasing slightly. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, petroleum inventory dropped from a high of 1.6 billion barrels on April 21 to 1.59 billion on May 26, a decrease of 2.43 million barrels. On May 27, 2002, inventories were up to 1.68 billion barrels.