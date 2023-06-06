Pumping gas

(The Center Square) — Mississippi still has the nation's lowest average gas prices at $2.96 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association. 

The state average per gallon of regular gasoline in Mississippi is nearly 20% below the national average of $3.55 and 33.3% below the same time last year, when the average price was $4.44 per gallon. Prices in the Magnolia State dropped three cents compared to last week. 

That's 34.6% less than the high of $4.53 on June 12, 2022. 

Gasbuddy energy analyst Patrick DeHaan says Americans are saving at the pump compared with the same time last year. 

Texas ($3.08 per gallon of regular gasoline), Louisiana ($3.10), Arkansas ($3.11) and Alabama ($3.11) round out the top five least expensive states.

California has the highest gas prices at $4.86 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($4.75), Washington ($4.72), Arizona ($4.40) and Oregon ($4.30).

The Mississippi metro area with the least expensive gas is Hattiesburg ($2.92), followed by the three-county coastal region ($2.94), Jackson ($2.95) and Southaven-Olive Branch ($2.98). 

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows petroleum inventories declining in the U.S. 

Prices have continued to remain constant despite inventories of petroleum products decreasing slightly. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, petroleum inventory dropped from a high of 1.6 billion barrels on April 21 to 1.59 billion on May 26, a decrease of 2.43 million barrels. On May 27, 2002, inventories were up to 1.68 billion barrels. 

