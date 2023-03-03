(The Center Square) — While several bills aimed at Jackson failed this week on deadline, Mississippi lawmakers are still poised to take away the city’s water and sewer system and expand the judiciary in Hinds County.
The deadline for floor action on general (non-revenue) bills from the opposite chamber is Wednesday.
House Bill 1020 would’ve created an appointed group of judges and prosecutors to deal with criminal matters in the Capitol City Improvement District, which contains the capitol and other state buildings. The bill, which was authored by state Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, sailed through the House on a party-line vote.
Lamar’s other Jackson-related bill that would’ve expanded the jurisdiction of the Capitol Police by redrawing the boundaries of the CCID was killed by the Senate.
HB 1020 was amended in the Senate to have three appointed circuit judges and three prosecutors in the District Attorney’s office. Another circuit judge position will be elected from a newly-drawn subdistrict starting in 2026.
This would help deal with a massive backlog of criminal cases in Hinds County.
Even though the judges and county attorneys will be limited to criminal matters and will only be appointed by the state Supreme Court through 2026, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba continued to blast the proposal.
"The recent amendment to HB 1020 still exists as an attack against Black leadership," Lumumba said in a statement. "It is an effort to strip one of the largest black communities in the nation of its voting rights, pick its leadership and deny the right to vote. This bill would make Mississippi a model for red states with blue capital cities."
The second-term mayor said the bill was a "seizure of power over our city."
Senate Bill 2889 is sponsored by state Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch. The bill would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority to manage the capitol city’s sewer and water systems, which also supplies two bordering communities including the entire city of Byram and a few customers in the city of Ridgeland near County Line Road.
Jackson is under investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for problems with its water supply. The problems include multiple boil water notices, failed inspections and issues with both of the city’s two treatment plants and contaminants. A boil water notice last year lasted from July 29 to Sept. 16.
Among the Jackson-related bills that died on deadline included one that would’ve prevented the third-party administrator from imposing a property value-estimated water billing system and another that would’ve clarified a mayor’s veto power (meaning they couldn’t veto a negative action). This bill was related to the court fight over the city of Jackson’s garbage contract.