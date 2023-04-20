(The Center Square) — In the next few days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will wrap up this year's session by signing the final group of bills passed by lawmakers.
According to state law, the governor has 15 days once he receives a bill after the session ends to sign it into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature. During the session, the governor has five days to decide what to do with a particular bill.
Here are some of the eight bills that are still awaiting the governor's signature:
Senate Bill 2343 would extend the Capitol Police's jurisdiction into all of the city of Jackson, concurrent with the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. Presently, the Capitol Police have responsibility over the Capitol Improvement District, which was created in 2017 by the Legislature to fund improvements on state buildings and property using sales tax revenues. It is sponsored by state Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall.
A related bill is House Bill 1020, which was authored by state Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, and as originally written, would have four circuit judges appointed by the state Chief Justice Michael Randolph. Their terms would expire in 2026. Hinds County would also receive two new prosecutors in the District Attorney’s office. The compromise agreed to by both chambers would have a Capitol Complex Improvement District court whose judge would be appointed by Randolph that would function as a municipal court for the district. The court would be dissolved in 2027 unless reauthorized by lawmakers.
HB 1719 would give $22 million in taxpayer money from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the Grammy Museum located in Cleveland and $3 million to the Mississippi Main Street Association. It was authored by state Rep. John Read, R-Gautier.
Here are some of the bills Reeves signed on Thursday:
SB 2101 would increase the penalties for carjacking and fleeing the police. It was sponsored by Fillingame and would increase the penalties for felony eluding (when a perpetrator shows willful disregard for life or property) to a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 10 years.
The bill would also increase the penalties for armed carjacking to at least five years, with a maximum sentence of 15 years. Those convicted of these crimes would also be ineligible for electronic monitoring, house arrest or intensive supervision.
HB 588 would create a funding structure for the Office of Workforce Development, which will receive 0.01% from the unemployment insurance taxes the state collects from employers in the state. It was sponsored by state Rep. Rob Roberson, R-Starkville.