(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves approved $20 million to build a new fire station at Meridian's Key Field airport and convert the old station to a terminal.
The investment, which was announced Friday, will prepare the airport to support the U.S. Air Force's newest tanker, the Boeing KC-46. Key Field supports units of the Mississippi Air National Guard, most notably, the 186th Air Refueling Wing, and CH-47 Chinooks from the Mississippi Army National Guard. The airport, with 92,000 takeoffs and landings last year, is Mississippi's busiest airport.
The fire rescue station supports military as well as the Meridian Regional Airport's civilian and commercial traffic. The existing fire rescue facility will be converted into a small air terminal and deployment processing center.
“Mississippi’s commitment to our service members is unwavering,” Reeves said in a news release. “The investment at Key Field will continue to fuel America’s air power with the KC-135 and prepare us for the future fight. Key Field is a prime location to operate the next generation of aerial refueling aircraft with its available ramp space and proximity to numerous aerial refueling tracks. We are proud to support this important mission.”
The project will also allow the second floor to be converted into aircrew berthing for alert mission requirements.
According to the release, the wing provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command operations. The wing has participated in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom and provided refueling services during the downing of a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic.
“The 186th is one of the best Air National Guard units in the country, and we are thankful to have them in Mississippi. This investment and training will ensure operational readiness today and in the future as Mississippi proudly contributes to our nation’s defense,” Reeves said.