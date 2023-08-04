Gulfport, MS gasoline

A Murphy USA gas pump in Gulfport, Miss. 

 By Steve Wilson | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – According to data from the American Automobile Association, Mississippi has the nation's lowest average prices for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.

The average in the Magnolia State is $3.33 per gallon, up 12 cents from the week before and 38 cents from the previous month. The national average is $3.83. 

That's a 12.67% increase, but still 10.23% less than a year prior, when gas prices were up to $3.71. Compared to the highest Mississippi price ($4.52) recorded on June 12, 2022, Friday's average is more than 25% less.

The most expensive gasoline in Mississippi, by county average, is in Claiborne County in the southwest part of the state at $3.57 per gallon. The least expensive is Tallahatchie and Tishomingo counties, each at about $3.30 per gallon.

Hattiesburg has the least expensive of Mississippi's four metropolitan areas at $3.31 per gallon, followed by Jackson ($3.32), the three-county Gulf Coast region ($3.34) and Southaven-Olive Branch ($3.38). 

According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi has the second-lowest state taxes and fees on gasoline (18.79 cents per gallon), second only to Alaska (15.13 per gallon).

Other states with low averages on Friday were Louisiana ($3.44 per gallon), Alabama ($3.45), Kentucky ($3.46) and Ohio ($3.46). 

The most expensive gasoline nationally is in California ($5.05), Washington ($4.99), Hawaii ($4.73), Oregon ($4.65) and Alaska ($4.41). 