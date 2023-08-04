(The Center Square) – According to data from the American Automobile Association, Mississippi has the nation's lowest average prices for a gallon of unleaded gasoline.
The average in the Magnolia State is $3.33 per gallon, up 12 cents from the week before and 38 cents from the previous month. The national average is $3.83.
That's a 12.67% increase, but still 10.23% less than a year prior, when gas prices were up to $3.71. Compared to the highest Mississippi price ($4.52) recorded on June 12, 2022, Friday's average is more than 25% less.
Highest #gasprices in 286 days. The national average has inched up to $3.82/gal, the highest we've seen it since October 22, 2022.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) August 4, 2023
The most expensive gasoline in Mississippi, by county average, is in Claiborne County in the southwest part of the state at $3.57 per gallon. The least expensive is Tallahatchie and Tishomingo counties, each at about $3.30 per gallon.
Hattiesburg has the least expensive of Mississippi's four metropolitan areas at $3.31 per gallon, followed by Jackson ($3.32), the three-county Gulf Coast region ($3.34) and Southaven-Olive Branch ($3.38).
According to the American Petroleum Institute, Mississippi has the second-lowest state taxes and fees on gasoline (18.79 cents per gallon), second only to Alaska (15.13 per gallon).
Other states with low averages on Friday were Louisiana ($3.44 per gallon), Alabama ($3.45), Kentucky ($3.46) and Ohio ($3.46).
The most expensive gasoline nationally is in California ($5.05), Washington ($4.99), Hawaii ($4.73), Oregon ($4.65) and Alaska ($4.41).