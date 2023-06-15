(The Center Square) — A recently released report from Mississippi Auditor Shad White found that taxpayers have spent $23.4 million on diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the state's eight public universities since 2019.
These programs are based on concepts such as systemic racism and aggressive LGBTQ+ policies.
According to the survey, $11 million were state funds and spending on DEI at the public universities and the state's medical university has increased 47% since 2019. Seventy percent of the diversity, equity and inclusion programs spending was on salaries. The auditor's report said that the office was reliant on the universities' submission of data and that some of the employees who had related work also had other duties.
The University of Mississippi spent the most at $8.1 million, followed by Mississippi State ($4.16 million), Alcorn State ($3.83 million), Southern Miss (nearly $2.2 million) and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (nearly $2.1 million).
For example, the biggest line item on Ole Miss' spending in 2023 was more than $552,000 in salaries and $216,000 in fringe benefits for its Diversity and Community Engagement division. This division employs a vice chancellor for diversity, an assistant vice chancellor, two program directors and a development associate.
The university also has a Center for Inclusion & Cross Cultural Engagement, which spent more than $240,000 on salaries and more than $86,000 in fringe benefits for a director, two assistant directors and a "Coordinator of Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement - LGBTQ+ Programs and Initiatives."
"There have also been allegations that DEI staffers are duplicative of other human resources staff and are therefore a waste of money," White said in a news release. "In light of all this, as a starting point, I thought it was important for taxpayers to know what public universities are spending on DEI."