(The Center Square) — Mississippi will continue to produce helicopters for the U.S. Army, Airbus said.
Airbus announced it has inked a Contractor Logistics Support Contract potentially worth $1.5 billion with the U.S. Army to continue the production of UH-72B helicopters at a plant in Columbus. The contract is the largest helicopter performance-oriented pact that will be managed by Airbus.
The contract features a six-month base with an option to be extended for 4.5 years. As part of the contract, according to the release, spare parts, material, and engineering support for the Army’s UH-72A and UH-72B Lakota fleet of 482 utility and training helicopters are encompassed in the deal.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted that he was "proud to see hardworking Mississippians play a key role in advanced manufacturing like this and helping to provide the tools needed to defend our nation!"
Building premier helicopters for the US Army in Columbus, Mississippi!Proud to see hardworking Mississippians play a key role in advanced manufacturing like this and helping to provide the tools needed to defend our nation! https://t.co/fMTCichWx9— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 1, 2022
According to the release, Airbus will support 67 Lakota sites in the United States and across the globe, including National Guard bases in 43 states, including Fort Rucker in Alabama, where the Army’s Initial Entry Wing Rotation mission of UH-72As perform.
The contract, according to the release, will be the largest helicopter performance-based support contract that Airbus will manage across the globe.
"Airbus has provided exceptional product and support services in the UH-72A for nearly two decades," Col. Calvin Lane, U.S. Army Utility Project Manager, said in the release. "This contract underscores the Army’s trust in the aircraft’s capabilities, and we look forward to the continued support this contract provides to the UH-72 fleet."
While the Columbus facility will handle production of the UH-72Bs, logistics will be managed from Dallas, featuring a workforce comprised of 40% military veterans.
The helicopters, according to the release, are utilized by the Army for counter drug and southwest border missions through the National Guard. One year ago, the UH-72 Lakota fleet built upon the 1 million flight-hour mark just 15 years after the helicopter entered service.
According to the release, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense will manage the contract.