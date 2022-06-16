(The Center Square) – A public school advocacy group has filed a lawsuit against Mississippi over claims the state is misusing taxpayer funds, the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi said.
The ACLU of Mississippi announced Parents For Public Schools Inc., a group that works to advance the role of families and communities to provide high-quality public education, filed the lawsuit in Chancery Court of Hinds County on Wednesday alleging the state is violating its Constitution by using public taxpayer money to issue funding to private schools.
"The issue here is that the Mississippi Constitution explicitly forbids lawmakers from appropriating public funds to any private school," Joshua Tom, legal director ACLU of Mississippi, said in the release. "Furthermore, public funds must have a system of accountability, and private schools that are receiving taxpayer dollars have no accountability to the taxpayer for the expenditure of these public funds."
According to the organization’s website, the group works to ensure every child receives a quality public education by pushing for school reforms that positively impact students and improving schools at the same time.
The lawsuit asks the courts to prevent Mississippi officials from using taxpayer money to fund private schools, arguing the Legislature violated Section 208 of the state’s Constitution with an allocation of $10 million to private schools.
According to the release, the Mississippi Constitution mandates that taxpayer money be spent only “on public ‘free schools.’”
The lawsuit, according to the release, questions Senate Bill 2780 and Senate Bill 3064, which were signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on April 19. The bills, the organization claims in its lawsuit, “created a funding mechanism to funnel public funds to private schools.”
Both bills will take effect July 1. Under SB2780, the Department of Finance and Administration is directed to administer a program that provides up to $100,000 to private schools that is earmarked for infrastructure improvements. SB3064 will send $10 million to that program, which is only open to private schools.
The suit alleges both bills, while passed and signed by the governor, violate Mississippi code which prohibits “any funds … to any school that at the time of receiving such appropriations is not conducted as a free school,” according to the release.
“PPS unequivocally opposes taxpayer dollars being used to support nonpublic schools,” Becky Glover, policy analyst at PPS, said in the release. “Our taxes provide a way for us to build and maintain what we, as a society, agree we all need and want, but can’t afford on our own. So, in addition to the unconstitutionality of this matter is the fact that taxpayers are the primary source of revenue for public infrastructure, as well as public goods and services. Taxes are supposed to serve and support the common good. Private schools are not public.”