(The Center Square) – A settlement has been reached with Mississippi’s largest electric utility company, state officials said.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission announced a $300 million settlement has been agreed to that will give cash payments or bill credits to Entergy Mississippi customers. The agreement is a $235 million cash settlement, featuring another $65 million in customer savings.
According to the release, 461,000 customers stand to benefit from the settlement.
The settlement stems from a suit filed before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission alleging accounting and finance issues at the Grand Gulf Nuclear Power Station. The agreement, according to the release, mitigates future rate increases and is the largest cash settlement in state history.
“Today’s settlement is a huge win for Entergy Mississippi customers, especially in the Central District, where nearly 70% of Entergy Mississippi customers reside,” Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said in the release. “The $80 credit for each customer – and every other dollar that we can help customers save on their electric bill – goes back into their pockets during a time that Mississippians face increasing prices on many consumer goods and services.
Bailey said the settlement will aid customers; $200 million will be used to “offset anticipated rate increases.”
According to the release, litigation began in 2017 and the settlement with Entergy Mississippi and other parties stems from 13 proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The settlement, according to the release, will prevent customers in Mississippi from having their utility bill rise by $15 per month that was scheduled for January 2023 and prevent more than $20 million in fees.
According to the release, customers will see a bill credit or a check for $80 that will take place one time. The settlement set aside $35 million for the credits. Additional benefits will be provided from another $65 million that will be used to cut future costs.