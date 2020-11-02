(The Center Square) – One day before the Nov. 3 election, Minnesotans should know how and where they plan to vote if they haven’t already cast an absentee ballot.
A day before Election Day, 1.7 million Minnesotans have cast their absentee ballot. Another 338,944 requested absentee ballots have not been returned.
That’s 58% of the total 2016 turnout.
In 2016, 676,000 Minnesotans voted via absentee ballot.
All polling places will be open on between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, and voters can locate their assigned polling location here. Those in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
There are no statewide ballot measures.
The state and national leaders elected will drastically impact the future.
On a state level, that means resolving a $4.7 billion budget deficit for fiscal year 2022-2023, agreeing on a redistricting plan for state and national seats, and a plan to combat COVID-19.
The DFL controls the state House by a 16-seat majority while Republicans hold control of the Senate by a three-seat majority.
Minnesota hasn’t turned out red since Richard Nixon won the 1972 presidential race against Sen. George McGovern by a landslide, but President Donald Trump lost Minnesota in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes.
Democrats are hoping to retake majority control of the U.S. Senate by picking up at least four seats; or three seats if former Vice President Joe Biden wins his presidential bid against incumbent Trump, which would grant Sen. Kamala Harris, as vice president, a Senate vote in the event of a tie.
Incumbent Democrat Tina Smith will battle Republican Jason Lewis for a U.S. Senate seat.
Real Clear Politics polling places Smith in front of Lewis 47.3-42.3, a five-point spread.