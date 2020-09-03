(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz Thursday urged Minnesotans to take extra precautions during the Labor Day weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“As we head into the fall and the long winter ahead, we must double down in our fight to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said.
“We must all do our part to slow the spread, protect our communities, and keep our businesses open. I know it is hard, but Minnesotans are resilient people. We must dig deep, stay strong, and hold the virus at bay.”
About 1,837 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, and the state is approaching 80,000 confirmed cases.
About 73 percent of the total deaths were tied to long-term care.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm urged extra caution during private gatherings like parties, weddings, and funerals.
“We’re seeing concerning instances of community transmission in our state, often linked to private gatherings like parties or weddings,” Malcolm said in a statement. “Each of us needs to take responsibility and work hard to keep COVID-19 at bay in our communities.”
Malcolm said outbreaks at weddings, funerals, and other gatherings are fueling the COVID-19 spread because participants often let their guard down.
Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said one wedding with 275 guests and no masks resulted in at least 56 COVID-19 cases across nine counties.
In better news, hospitalizations and deaths have drastically slowed since the COVID-19's peak.