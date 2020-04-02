(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced that Minnesota’s state health plans have agreed to waive cost-sharing for treatment of COVID-19 through May 31.
“This move will help ensure no Minnesotan has to sacrifice paying rent or buying groceries to cover a hospital bill from COVID-19,” Walz said.
“I’m grateful Minnesota’s health plans are putting the health and safety of our fellow Minnesotans first during this pandemic.”
The Governor’s Commissioners of Health and Commerce on March 13 asked state health plans to remove barriers to coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesotans with commercial insurance, including individuals, small businesses, and some large businesses, are now eligible for:
- No cost-sharing charges for COVID testing.
- No cost-sharing charges for in-network hospitalization.
- Expanded access to telemedicine services.
“This is an important step toward the protection of Minnesotans,” Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said. “Uncertainty over what is covered by our health insurance, from tests to treatments, should not cause more fear or anxiety to those who need and seek help.”
Over the past month, Kelley and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm have been working with Minnesota’s health plans to be sure health coverage protects Minnesotans during the pandemic.
"The health and safety of Minnesotans are the highest priorities of the nonprofit plans we represent," president and CEO of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans Lucas Nesse said.
"Uniform access to appropriate and affordable treatment is critical to controlling the scope of the pandemic, particularly for those with underlying medical conditions."
Minnesota’s nonprofit health plans that have waived cost-sharing are:
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- HealthPartners
- Hennepin Health
- Medica
- PreferredOne
- UCare
Many Minnesotans that receive their coverage through their employer have self-insured plans, which the Minnesota government encouraged to enact similar measures.