(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed two executive orders in an attempt to reduce harm from the coronavirus outbreak. Both are effective immediately.
The first order eases restrictions on license expiration and continuing education requirements for first responders, including peace officers, emergency services providers, and security professionals, since many facilities offering those services aren’t open.
According to the order: “These workers keep Minnesotans and their communities safe and help ensure that critical services continue to be provided. For these dedicated professionals to continue supporting Minnesotans during the peacetime emergency, they need to maintain an active license.”
The order allows the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training to delay renewals for licenses expiring on June 30, 2020, until Jan. 1, 2021.
The same modification applies to the board that licenses firefighters.
The Minnesota Board of Private Detectives and Protective Agent Services can also temporarily suspend the license renewal period until 60 days after the peacetime emergency ends.
The second order aims to protect medical cannabis users.
Medical cannabis patients must have a qualifying medical condition that places them at a greater risk related to COVID-19.
Patients normally must be certified in-person, but the order waives that requirement and allows health care practitioners to certify medical patients' conditions remotely through videoconference or telephone.
“During the COVID-19 emergency, it is important for individuals with underlying health conditions to avoid leaving home as much as possible to lessen the likelihood of contracting or spreading COVID-19,” the order says.
The order delays medical cannabis users’ enrollment deadlines to whichever date is later: Aug. 1, 2020, or 60 days after the emergency ends.
Additionally, the order allows legal medical cannabis manufacturers to use curbside pickup and enables the Office of Medical Cannabis to register emergency caregivers to retrieve medical cannabis for registered patients during the peacetime emergency.