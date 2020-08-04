(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration so property owners may access low-interest loans to rebuild after rioters damaged nearly 1,500 businesses in the Twin Cities.
The riots followed the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police.
Walz on Monday visited business owners along Lake Street in Minneapolis, one of the hardest-hit locations.
“We need to work together to support Minnesotans who lost their homes and businesses to this destruction – that’s why we’ve asked our federal partners to step in,” Walz said in a statement. “We remain committed to working with the impacted communities to restore their vitality in the wake of this damage.”
Walz requested a major disaster declaration in early July to provide public assistance for $15 million of eligible damages to public property, which was denied.
Walz said he’s in the process of appealing that decision.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesperson previously told The Center Square that after an extensive review, “[I]t was determined that the impact to public infrastructure is within the capabilities of the local and state governments to recover from.”
“The appeal should include additional information justifying the need for supplemental federal assistance,” the spokesperson continued.
Republicans have criticized Walz for not acting quickly enough to prevent the Twin Cities from burning, but Democrat leaders now are blaming each other.
Walz previously called Minneapolis’ response to the riots an “abject failure.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told the Star Tribune on Monday the governor was slow to deploy the National Guard after Frey’s first request at 6:29 p.m. May 27 after initial looting.
“Walz activated the National Guard at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28. But eight hours later, only 90 National Guard soldiers were on the ground across the Twin Cities,” the Tribune reported. “By that time, officers had already evacuated the Third Precinct after it was besieged by protesters.”