Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday asked President Donald Trump for an expedited major disaster declaration to help the state combat the novel coronavirus.
If authorized, that request would approve funding for emergency protective measures, direct federal assistance and other programs.
“The State of Minnesota responded quickly to this public health disaster and continues to do so to the fullest extent possible,” Walz wrote in the letter to Trump.
A disaster declaration usually activates reimbursable federal funds for an emergency operations center, the National Guard, law enforcement, mental health support, and other programs.
Walz declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota on March 13.
A week later, he signed an agreement to receive federal emergency aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
This request seeks to obtain funding for individual assistance programs such as support crisis counseling, supplemental nutrition programs, medical assistance, funeral assistance, legal services and statewide hazard mitigation.
The letter cites strained state resources: as of Saturday, there have been 865 positive COVID-19 cases, 24 related deaths, and 297,397 applications for unemployment insurance.
“Resources of local governments and supporting private entities are strained, and financial resources that were reasonably expected to be at the state’s disposal are being rapidly diminished by the impact on the current operating budget,” Walz wrote.
“Business revenue and tax receipts are suffering, and – without supplemental federal assistance – the state’s ability to respond to and recover from this event will be severely impacted.”
Trump already has issued disaster declarations for Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, Wisconsin and other U.S. states.