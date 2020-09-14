(The Center Square) — Gov. Tim Walz Monday announced 29 Minnesota firefighters and nine fire trucks will travel to Salem, Ore., to protect buildings threatened by wildfires that have burned across about 3 million acres.
Last week, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported 752 fires burning across the state.
The authorization follows Oregon officials’ request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a partnership allowing the 50 states to request help during emergencies.
A requesting state asks for resources based on their needs, and states have no obligation to respond.
According to the EMAC, Oregon will be held responsible for reimbursing all out-of-state costs and liable for out-of-state personnel.
“Wildfires continue to put our fellow Americans’ lives at risk while devastating homes, businesses, and communities,” Walz said in a statement.
“The Minnesota fire service is known for stepping up in critical situations, putting their lives on the line to save others. I am proud of the way they’ve answered this call to serve. My thoughts are with the residents of Oregon, California, and Washington during this harrowing time.”
Oregon officials requested 10 fire strike teams from across the nation. It’s unclear what other states have responded so far.
Minnesota will send two task forces of firefighters and trucks from Brainerd, Fisher, Bemidji, Eden Prairie, Motley, Cross Lake, and Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View fire departments.
The firefighters will leave from Fergus Falls at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“The firefighters on these teams are trained to protect lives and property during dangerous, stressful and volatile situations,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said in a statement.