(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-51 today that will restart allowed elective procedures for doctors, dentists, and veterinarians at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”
Health professionals must first create a plan to keep patients and employees safe, that includes:
- prioritization of procedures
- community considerations to ensure adequate medical supplies
- adequate health screening and COVID-19 testing
- use and supply of PPE
- social distancing and other infection prevention measures
- patient consultation and a notice of COVID-19 transmission risk
Walz delayed elective procedures on March 23, intending to reserve hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients and personal protective equipment for hospital staff.
Minnesota has secured additional personal protective equipment and improved testing and hospital surge capacity.
The state has 2 million face masks, 184,000 face shields, 7.8 million gloves, 48,000 gowns, and 344,000 N95 respirators.
That doesn’t count the items awaiting delivery.
Walz said the move aims to strike a “proper balance” between prioritizing COVID-19 patients while caring for other health issues to prevent more serious future problems.
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), which represents 22,000 nurses in the upper Midwest, encouraged a balance between patient care and worker protection.
The MNA agreed with a joint statement from the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, and the American Hospital Association that: “there must be a sustained reduction in rate of new COVID-19 cases in the relevant geographic area for at least 14 days before resumption of elective surgical procedures”.
State Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, applauded the order, saying it “offers a ray of light to the people who have been waiting for necessary medical care.”
“Countless hospital staff have been furloughed, leaving our healthcare system vulnerable, hundreds of citizens without work, and many care centers at risk of permanent closure,” Benson said in a statement.
“The first two weeks of the order were necessary for pandemic preparation – stocking up on PPE and increasing ICU bed capacity. We reached those milestones quickly, but restrictions on elective care continued, causing immense damage. I am pleased that Minnesotans can finally look forward to getting their physical pain and worry relieved, and healthcare professionals can return to their vocations.”