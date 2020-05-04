(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz gave more information on Minnesota’s plans to allow more customer-facing businesses to get back to work, but didn’t give a timeline.
“I don’t have an exact date,” Walz said, adding that Minnesota needs to catch up on contact tracing and testing.
Walz has previously said he wants 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day before he opens up businesses. State officials reported 3,309 completed tests Monday, a drop from Friday’s 4,553, as usually occurs over the weekend.
Walz said the state must ensure customers feel safe enough to dine in restaurants.
Business leaders met at the Capitol Monday to urge Walz to allow them to return to work, highlighting plans they’ve instituted to work safely, ranging from restaurants to salons.
The governor said that he trusts a vast majority of entrepreneurs who want to reopen, but he wants to avoid COVID-19 hot spots.
“I get the sense of urgency,” Walz said. “It’s now been 38 days of this.”
Walz said they must balance public safety and business interests.
“I’m trying to move as quickly as we can, based on the facts,” he said.
Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove said Walz’s administration is having “targeted” talks with different business sectors on the best way for each to open safely.
He said broad guidance applies to all settings from gyms to salons, such as enacting social distancing and wearing masks, but certain industries need specialized guidance.
Grove pointed Minnesotans to a form on DEED’s website for feedback on how businesses can safely begin getting back to work.
He announced a council made of lawmakers, industry leaders, academia and more to plan how to rebuild the state’s economy.
About 600,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment benefits.
Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, cited one of their surveys that showed more than half of Minnesota’s hospitality businesses “face certain permanent closure in the next two months on the current course.”
She said her group aims to protect and support the public health and economic recovery.
“We’re confident, too, that our hospitality businesses are ready to open now. Our businesses and the public, they’re ready to approach this new normal,” she said, referring to enhanced safety measures that will be enacted when hospitality businesses open.
Rammer said she’s working with Walz to form final guidelines for the hospitality industry to reopen.
About 300,000 hospitality jobs depend on better government financial support, she said.
“We need to get this right to bring these businesses back to full health, and we’re confident we can do that immediately,” Rammer said.
Walz said he would announce the reopening of some elective surgeries Tuesday.
Walz also signed Executive Order 20-50 to stop creditors from automatically collecting COVID-19 relief funds. The order doesn’t apply to child support or spousal payments.