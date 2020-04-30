(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-48 Thursday to extend the stay home order for two additional weeks but will allow retail businesses to use curbside pick-up starting Monday.
The previous order mandated Minnesotans to stay home until Monday.
Walz said Minnesota has made great progress so far.
“There’s more work to be done, and we need to keep this virus at a simmer, not a boil. Our action today prioritizes the safety of Minnesotans while taking cautious, strategic steps toward getting people safely back to work.”
Walz encouraged Minnesotans to wear a homemade mask outside their home where residents might come into close contact with others.
The extension will slow the spread of COVID-19, slowly build herd immunity, and ensure our health system isn't overwhelmed by patients, according to officials in favor of Walz's executive order.
“Our public health workers are putting in a tremendous effort to protect people from this terrible pandemic, and Minnesotans across the state have stepped up to help by following the social distancing guidelines and slowing the spread,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said.
“The Governor’s extension of the stay-at-home order gives us a better chance to limit the impacts of this pandemic. It buys us more time to trace and isolate cases, and to work upstream to prevent infections from jumping into new and vulnerable groups. More time means more lives saved.”
Customer-facing retail businesses can open May 4 using curbside pick-up, a move which Walz said will put 30,000 Minnesotans back to work safely.
That includes household goods rentals, maintenance services, repair services, and pet grooming.
Salons and barbershops can only sell retail products.
Retail businesses must:
- Develop and publicly post a plan for how to open safely.
- Use online payment when possible.
- Employees and customers should wear masks and protective equipment.
- Apply social distancing guidelines in curbside pick-up, and customers shouldn’t leave their vehicles if possible.
Minnesotans should work remotely whenever possible, screen for symptoms, and continue social distancing.
The state today reported 5,136 positive COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths.
“Listening to Minnesota business and labor leaders on how to ensure the safety of workers and customers is at the core of our decision-making process,” Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said.
“Today’s announcement is the right next step to help more Minnesotans safely return to work and to reopen more businesses to get our economy ramping up again.”
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R- East Gull Lake, urged faster action.
"The Governor is asking the right questions and looking at the right data, but I'm disappointed he's not turning the dial further today,” Gazelka said in a statement. I think he should move further, and faster, opening businesses up again in Minnesota."