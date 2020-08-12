(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday signed Executive Order 20-83, extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency through Sept. 11.
That would mark 122 days under a peacetime emergency.
The peacetime emergency gives the state $50 million each month in federal funding and authorizes the governor’s executive orders.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” Walz said in a statement.
“These executive orders helped us build hospital capacity, secure critical care and personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and launch an aggressive testing strategy,” Walz added. “While these actions have slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives, it is important for us to assess the continued need for existing executive orders and rescind executive orders that are no longer necessary.”
The Legislature also returned for its third emergency special session on Wednesday and passed House File 1, which aims to provide $30 million of federal coronavirus relief money to home- and community-based service providers for adult day services for people with disabilities.
"Supporting vulnerable Minnesotans should always be a top priority for our state – especially during a pandemic," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL- Golden Valley, said in a statement.
"Today we're stepping in to provide needed assistance for our disability providers, and we will continue to do all we can to support Minnesotans during this difficult time."
The bill is designed to allow disability services providers to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Walz is expected to sign it into law.
It authorizes two rounds of grants – the first for fixed costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and the second for eligible providers who have implemented or will implement COVID-19 safety measures.
The Legislature won’t address any other issues because the state sold $1.2 billion in bonds Tuesday, which requires the state to have a steady financial outlook for a period, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told reporters.
Hortman said she was hopeful lawmakers could return in September to pass a bonding bill.
The GOP-led Senate voted to end Walz’s powers for the third time, a motion that requires a majority in both houses and that the DLF-controlled House didn't support.
Republicans argue the emergency is mostly over – COVID-19 deaths in the state have been in the single digits for at least the past 10 days.