(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday extending the peacetime emergency in Minnesota for 30 days.
“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” Walz said in a statement. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly evolving situation.”
Walz declared a peacetime emergency due to COVID-19 on March 13.
Since then, Walz has issued more than 30 executive orders, temporarily shuttered many public spaces, and temporarily closed in-person schools.
The existing stay-at-home order lasts until May 4.
The state reported 1,650 positive COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths as of Sunday. About 842 patients no longer need to be isolated.
The divided legislature could terminate the emergency declaration with a majority vote from the House and Senate, which isn’t likely.
The legislature plans to meet tomorrow to pass an emergency insulin bill and take up a fourth COVID-19 bill.