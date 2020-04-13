FILE - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

 Jim Mone | AP photo

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday extending the peacetime emergency in Minnesota for 30 days.

“Our actions have saved lives, but the threat of COVID-19 remains,” Walz said in a statement. “The next stages of this pandemic are going to challenge us – an extension of Minnesota’s peacetime emergency will allow us to protect Minnesotans’ health and well-being and continue to respond effectively to this rapidly evolving situation.”

Walz declared a peacetime emergency due to COVID-19 on March 13.

Since then, Walz has issued more than 30 executive orders, temporarily shuttered many public spaces, and temporarily closed in-person schools.

The existing stay-at-home order lasts until May 4.

The state reported 1,650 positive COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths as of Sunday. About 842 patients no longer need to be isolated.

The divided legislature could terminate the emergency declaration with a majority vote from the House and Senate, which isn’t likely.

The legislature plans to meet tomorrow to pass an emergency insulin bill and take up a fourth COVID-19 bill.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Scott McClallen is a staff writer covering Michigan and Minnesota for The Center Square. A graduate of Hillsdale College, his work has appeared on Forbes.com and FEE.org. Previously, he worked as a financial analyst at Pepsi.