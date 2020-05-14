(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday night extended his emergency powers until June 12 and replaced his stay-home order that will expire Monday with one that places fewer restrictions on residents and some businesses.
The order allows gatherings of 10 or fewer people and allows retail businesses to open Monday if they enact state and federal safety precautions and operate at half-capacity.
The ban on groups larger than 10 people doesn’t apply to commercial activity.
The order will allow up to 37,000 additional people to return to work, according to the Department of Employment & Economic Development (DEED).
Walz cited the state’s progress for the relaxed restrictions but encouraged residents to stay cautious.
“We are not flipping a switch and going back to normal all at once. We are slowly moving a dial and introducing more interaction between people over time,” Walz said in a statement. “As we take cautious steps forward, it is more important than ever that we protect those most at risk, support workers, and all do our part to slow the spread of the virus.”
Walz signed Executive Order 2020-55 to encourage at-risk populations to stay home through June 12, except for essential activities. That includes people over age 65 and with underlying health conditions that compromise their immune systems.
Executive Order 2020-54 prohibits employers from retaliating against employees who wear protective gear such as gloves and facemasks or request a business safety inspection.
Walz warned a sharp increase in the number of new cases, the percent of positive COVID-19 cases, or the percent of COVID-19 cases with an unknown source could bring back restrictions.
“Minnesota is still in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and we will be dealing with its impacts for many months,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We’ve made encouraging progress on preparedness and on safeguarding our most vulnerable, and that work will continue.”
Malcolm said their goal is “to protect the most vulnerable Minnesotans while also learning how to live with this pandemic until a vaccine becomes widely available.”
The announcement may or may not ease many concerns of Minnesotans who criticized Walz’s previous orders that allowed big-box stores to operate while restricting small retail businesses to curbside sales.
Some owners had planned to open their businesses Monday regardless of the executive order in place.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL- Golden Valley, backed Walz’s decision.
“Governor Walz is taking cautious steps toward opening our state, but we all have a responsibility to each other to maintain social distancing and follow health guidelines,” Winkler said in a statement.
“Wearing a mask and social distancing are respectful to our neighbors, our health care workers, and other Minnesotans. We still need to do all that we can to slow the spread of this virus and prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed.”
Walz announced plans to create guidance to safely reopen bars, restaurants and barbershops beginning June 1, 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the state is “moving in the right direction.”
“This is really good news. I’m glad that he listened to us and I feel like we lead the way. Now it’s up to us, you and me, that we practice safe distancing,” Gazelka said in a statement. “I have every confidence we’re going to be able to do it. Minnesota is back on track.”