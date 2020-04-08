(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz is expected to extend his stay-at-home order at a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday.
The current order expires at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Walz said that he’s talked to stakeholders, including small businesses and medical professionals, before making his decision that might allow certain businesses to get back to work.
“We will continue heading down our stay-at-home order, but using the data to refine that in a way that makes sense,” Walz said on a Tuesday conference call.
On Monday, Walz said the stay-at-home plan was working, citing Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate was 17 cases per 100,000 residents, the lowest in the country.
But more than 355,000 people have applied for unemployment insurance since March 16, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said.
That’s 11.4 percent of Minnesota’s labor force.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R- East Gull Lake, called on Walz to allow businesses to get back to work.
“I hope that he lifts that [stay-at-home] order,” Gazelka said in a news conference. “I think that Minnesotans get that we have to have social distancing. I think that is the biggest thing that is in place now that never was before. That's going to slow down COVID-19."
Walz has previously said he may extend the stay-at-home order through April, in line with federal guidelines.
The press conference will be streamed here.