(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz is expected to extend his emergency powers at 6 p.m. Wednesday until June 12 and his stay-home order in some form.
That’s according to Fluence Media’s Blois Olson and WCCO’s Esme Murphy. Walz’s office did not comment on further details.
The emergency powers authorize Walz to issue executive orders, including his stay-home order.
The governor's emergency powers expire Wednesday, and his current stay-home order sunsets on Sunday night.
If Walz extends both orders, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has threatened to block a billion-dollar bonding bill, which must originate in the House and pass with a three-fifths vote.
“House Republicans are ready and willing to work with the governor on the COVID response, keeping people safe, and on a bonding bill, but it's time for the governor to work with the legislature on our path forward,” Daudt said in a statement earlier this month.
“The governor needed his emergency powers to navigate the fast-moving crisis, but after two months of unilateral power and decision-making it's time for him to work with us on decisions and actions regarding the future of the state.”
Republicans have raised concerns that Walz is acting unilaterally, ignoring the voices of constituents across Minnesota who are represented by the legislature.
Even if Walz extends the orders, some Minnesotans have decided they will reopen their businesses anyway.
People across Minnesota are frustrated Walz’s current order enacts different rules for big-box retailers, allowed to open, than for small retail businesses, which can only operate curbside.
Tim Struck, co-owner of Crossfit Calypso in Farmington, is one resident who plans to reopen Monday.
“The Governor’s decisions are arbitrary,” Struck said in Facebook video on Monday. “He opened up a candy store on Friday. There’s no reason any Farmington small business cannot open up their doors and be safer and keep their customers as safe as any big-box retailer.”
Local units of government, including Battle Lake, Rogers, Lakefield, and Roseu have passed resolutions that support the opening of local businesses, but don’t necessarily encourage businesses to reopen.