(The Center Square) – With the help of the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced the state will ramp COVID-19 testing capacity up to 20,000 tests a day.
Health officials plan to test all symptomatic people, isolate confirmed cases and expand public health surveillance, Walz said, which will help better control the COVID-19 pandemic to safely reopen the state.
“When Minnesota faces a challenge, we rise up – together,” Walz said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Minnesota’s innovative health care systems and leading research institutions to pioneer how states can begin to move forward amid COVID-19.”
The partnership is partly funded by $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund and will be able to deliver 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests per day, according to a press release.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and health partners will expand contact tracing efforts and respond to emerging “hotspots.”
“We are pleased to roll out this new testing effort in partnership with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “Having this greatly increased testing capacity will improve our understanding of how COVID-19 is spreading in Minnesota, and will provide key data to inform our decisions about how to protect Minnesotans.”
The organizations will create a central lab to expand testing and a virtual command center to monitor testing and rapidly respond to outbreaks.
The health care leaders recommended those looking for tests to call health centers for more information.
The state reported 2,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 179 deaths as of today.
Expanded testing will target vulnerable populations, such as those living in congregate settings, the homeless, communities of color, and critical infrastructure workers.
“As an organization that cares for and serves 1.2 million patients and 1.8 million health plan members, HealthPartners applauds Gov. Walz for his leadership in advancing a statewide COVID-19 testing vision,” HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea Walsh said.
“This partnership will help us identify people who have the infection, prevent spread of disease, and protect our doctors, nurses and care teams. Expanding testing and contact tracing is a necessary building block to help us all work toward reopening Minnesota.”
Senate Republicans applauded the announcement.
“The partnership announced today is fantastic news for all Minnesotans. These respected institutions have stepped up in so many ways to make this happen and we appreciate their contributions during the pandemic,” Sen. Michelle Benson of Ham Lake said in a press release.
“Establishing widespread, rapid testing procedures can help us control the surge and further flatten the curve. I also hope this partnership provides a model for the state to expand testing so we can reopen our health care system to the vital care unrelated to COVID, and also reopen our small and local businesses to a new, safer normal.”