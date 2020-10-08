(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday evening activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement to keep the peace in the Twin Cities.
"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to assist in keeping the peace," Walz said in a statement.
The deployment follows a city of Minneapolis request after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who stands accused of killing George Floyd on May 25, posted a $1 million bond.
The Minnesota National Guard is mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers and providing equipment and facilities to support public safety services.
The Minnesota State Patrol has mobilized 100 state troopers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has mobilized 75 conservation officers to aid local law enforcement.
“The Soldiers will report for duty and stage in preparation for potential response in support of local law enforcement pending specific mission requests,” the Minnesota National Guard tweeted.
The state has already spent nearly $13 million in 2020 to deploy 7,000 National Guard members as rioters burned, looted or vandalized nearly 1,500 Twin Cities businesses after May 25. Estimated damages exceeded $500 million – the second most expensive riots in the United States after the 1992 Los Angeles civil unrest following the police beating of Rodney King.
Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.