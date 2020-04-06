(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz announced that veterans impacted by COVID-19 might be eligible for financial assistance grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA).
Walz last month signed into law a $330 million bill that reserved a total of $6.2 million for eligible veterans in Minnesota.
MDVA opened applications today for one-time grants of $1,000 for veterans financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our veterans—those who raised their hand to serve our country—deserve our support during this challenging time,” Walz said in a statement. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”
Funding is available for Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.
“We are grateful to Governor Walz and the Minnesota Legislature for their support of Minnesota Veterans in the recently enacted Emergency Response package,” MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke said in a statement.
“Minnesota Veterans have served our country in many past conflicts, so it is only right that we support them now during this challenging time.”
Eligible Applicants must be:
- A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447;
- A Minnesota resident, and;
- Financially harmed by COVID-19.
Those eligible can apply for the Disaster Relief Grant by contacting a local County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO), MDVA Field Operations Representative, or online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
Those eligible can apply for the Special Needs Grant by contacting a local CVSO or MDVA Field Operations Representative, which can be found on MACVSO.org.