(The Center Square) – Incumbent Tina Smith is in a battle with Republican Jason Lewis for a U.S. Senate seat in November.
Smith garnered 87.1 percent of the Democratic primary vote in August, or over 497,000 votes, defeating the closest challengers by over 467,000 votes.
Smith’s campaign declined to answer a questionnaire for The Center Square, so it’s unclear where she stands on some taxpayer issues.
Going by public records and past interviews, here’s where she seems to stand:
Smith spent her previous career as a marketing consultant, and she served as chief of staff to Minnesota Democrat Governor Mark Dayton before serving as his lieutenant governor from 2015-18.
Smith advocates for raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Smith is pro-choice and supports banning semi-automatic rifles.
A former vice president at Planned Parenthood from 2003 to 2006, Smith has the organization's support.
National health care policies
Smith’s Free COVID-19 Treatment Act aims to give COVID-19 treatment and vaccines, with a $100 million cost funded by the Federal Hospital Insurance Trust Fund and the Federal Supplementary Trust Fund– mainly funded through payroll taxes, Social Security benefits taxes, general tax revenue, and the premiums.
Criminal Justice Reform
Smith has advocated for ending no-knock warrants after the death of Breonna Taylor; ending police chokeholds of the type associated with the deaths of Eric Garner and George Floyd; ceasing qualified immunity for police officers; and ending the 1033 program that allows local police to receive military weapons at no additional cost.
In July 2020, Smith introduced the Substance Regulation and Safety Act to legalize cannabis and regulate cannabis federally.
Smith also supported the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act to end the "failed policy" of cannabis prohibition that "contributes to mass incarceration and over-policing of communities of color."
Her stance on tax policy is unclear.
Smith, as lieutenant governor of Minnesota from 2015-2018, supported raising taxes on wealthy Minnesotans to increase tax revenue to fund lowered taxes on farmers and other low-income Minnesotans.
In 2013, Smith led lobbying to pass a state subsidy to expand the Mayo Clinic.
Stance on growing national budget and debt: unclear
Smith has criticized how tax cuts increased the national debt, saying, “We’re borrowing that money from the children in the audience — no offense to the adults in the room,” via the Star Tribune.
Stance on education and school choice: unclear:
Then-Gov. Dayton, who was Smith’s boss, in 2017 vetoed a bill aiming to create a school voucher program to encourage school choice.
Real Clear Politics places Smith in front of Republican Jason Lewis 48-39.9, an 8.7 percent spread.
Republicans haven’t won a Minnesota U.S. Senate seat since Richard Nixon's landslide victory against U.S. Sen. George McGovern in 1972.