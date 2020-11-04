(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber on Tuesday became the first Republican to win re-election in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District in more than seven decades, fending off Democrat challenger DFL Quinn Nystrom.
The Associated Press called the race just before midnight.
Stauber won with 55.2%, or nearly 157,000 votes, over Nystrom’s 39.8%, or almost 114,000 votes, with 78% of precincts reporting.
In the 2018 election, Stauber defeated Democrat Joe Radinovich by 5.5 percentage points.
Stauber defeated Harry Welty in the August Republican primary with 93% of the vote.
He's ran on rebuilding the economy, the rule of law, and supporting police.
A former officer, Stauber claims he will champion criminal justice reform through the Justice Act to protect good officers while weeding out the bad, and rebuild trust between law enforcement officers and their communities.
DFL candidate Quinn Nystrom had campaigned on quality public education, ending the opioid epidemic by extending access to naloxone, the life-saving opioid reversal medication, and making healthcare and prescription medication affordable
Nystrom has previously held office on the Baxter City Council, where she was the council liaison for the Community Behavioral Health Hospital.