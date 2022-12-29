(The Center Square) – About 19,400 residents abandoned Minnesota between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 population estimates released Thursday.
On net, the state gained 5,713 people, but Minnesota’s population grew by less than 1% because births exceeded deaths. About 64,821 births outpaced 53,204 deaths, boosting population.
About 19,400 residents left the state, but that number was softened by 14,194 international migration into the state. The state saw a net 5,206 migrations away from the area.
Doug Loon, CEO and President of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said the state has been losing population for 10 years, and the trend “appears to be accelerating.”
“Our state has been losing population to other states for the past 10-12 years and this trend appears to be accelerating. Loon said in a statement. “It’s not just the snowbirds. The key working age group of 20–29-year-olds is the biggest group that relocates. Minnesota has a lot to offer, but we need to ensure it’s affordable from a tax and cost of living perspective. Without population and labor force growth, growing our state’s economy is immensely challenging, so it is critical we attract and retain workers both nationally and internationally.”
Net international migration - the number of people moving in and out of the country - added 1 million people between 2021 and 2022 and was the primary driver of growth.
Positive natural change, or births minus deaths, increased the nationwide population by 245,080.
“There was a sizeable uptick in population growth last year compared to the prior year’s historically low increase,” Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau, said in a statement. “A rebound in net international migration, coupled with the largest year-over-year increase in total births since 2007, is behind this increase.”
The Midwest, with a population of 68.7 million, lost 48,910 residents, or -0.1%, due to negative net domestic migration.
The South was the fastest-growing region last year, with an increase of 1.1%. The West saw an annual rise of 0.2% for a total resident population of 78,743,364, but lost 233,150 residents via net domestic migration.
Florida gained more than 318,000 residents, Texas gained 230,00, and North Carolina gained just under 100,000 residents.
“While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states, this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population,” Wilder said.
Eighteen states experienced a population decline in 2022, compared to 15 and the District of Columbia the prior year.