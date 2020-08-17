(The Center Square) – President Donal Trump stumped for Minneapolis Republicans in an hour-long speech at the Mankato airport Monday, 78 days before the Nov. 3 election.
“If we win Minnesota, it’s all over,” Trump said.
Trump encouraged Minnesotans to elect Jason Lewis in November, who is challenging Tina Lewis in the 2nd Congressional District.
The president lost Minnesota in 2016 to Hillary Clinton, who carried the state by less than 45,000 votes.
Trump condemned Democratic leadership over Minneapolis, saying a slow response to riots and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody resulted in the city's destruction.
Rioters damaged nearly 1,500 Twin City businesses after Floyd’s death on May 25.
Trump’s administration rejected a request for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in July, but the Small Business Association later announced low-interest loans for business owners.
Trump called Biden a “puppet of left-wing extremists” who claimed they will abolish borders, policing and “the American way of life.”
Trump claimed Minneapolis was terminating its police department, though that's not the case.
The City Council attempted to place that question on the November ballot but the Charter Commission blocked the option for this year.
Trump said he wants to improve the U.S. Postal Service, which has been “a disaster for decades,” including by raising rates on Amazon, which uses the post office’s services.
The Postal Service has lost $78 billion since 2007.
If Biden wins, Trump claimed he would shut down the Iron Range ore mining districts.
Over the last three months, the United States gained 9 million jobs nationwide, recovering slowly after the pandemic.
“Economic health is vital to public health,” Trump said.
Trump touted the “largest financial relief package in history” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and claimed the Paycheck Protection Program saved 1 million jobs in Minnesota.
Trump projected a “super V” economic recovery for the future.
The president said he wants to pass another relief package, but blamed Democrats for holding up negotiations, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants $1 trillion to go to “badly-run blue states” such as New York, Illinois and California for non-COVID-related spending.
If re-elected, Trump said he would defend the Second Amendment, ensure American dominance, be the first nation to plant its flag on Mars and continue to cut taxes and regulations.