(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump Tuesday night approved a major disaster declaration for Minnesota, unleashing federal funding for additional programs to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Tim Walz requested the declaration on April 5.
“It’s going to take all of us to come together to fight COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “We’re working closely with our partners at both the local and federal levels to ensure we protect Minnesotans’ health and wellbeing during this pandemic.”
The declaration will unleash federal funding for COVID-19 recovery for public health, state resources, unemployment, and community infrastructure.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures to areas affected by COVID-19.
The declaration authorized funding for crisis counseling, supplemental nutrition programs, medical assistance, funeral assistance, legal services and statewide hazard mitigation, according to a press release.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, applauded the declaration’s approval.
“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” Klobuchar said in a statement.
“This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much needed relief,” Klobuchar said.