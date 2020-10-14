(The Center Square) – St. Louis County Commissioners expressed support for a film incentive resolution, but stopped short of approving a $1 million subsidy.
Last week, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to give $150,000 to switch the Upper Minnesota Film Office (UMFO) to an independent 501(c)3.
The new resolution directed the local officials to continue investigating the possibility of establishing a film incentive program.
Riki McManus, UMFO director, described the program last week as a “vast form of job creation” for St. Louis County post-COVID-19.
“[Film companies] are already coming; we just have to get ready for them,” McManus said.
The original county program would have provided production reimbursement of receipts up to 25% of dollars spent within St. Louis County.
Nathan M. Jensen, a University of Texas economist and co-author of Incentives to Pander: How Politicians Use Corporate Welfare for Political Gain, told The Center Square that film industry tax incentives are overblown and abused.
Jensen said it’s rare for local governments to create a film credit incentive but noted they are often abused in highly taxpayer-subsidized states such as Georgia.
“Out of all of the incentives programs, sports stadiums and film are the most attacked in terms of cost, but also abuse,” Jensen said.
Jensen said many 2020 state audits, such as for Georgia’s tax film incentive program exceeding $3 billion in credits generated from 2013-17, show the programs are a terrible deal for taxpayers.
“The economic impact and jobs attributable to the credit have been overstated, even before considering the cost of the credit,” the audit found.
The auditor estimated an economic output multiplier of 1.84, but the program has used a questionable multiplier of 3.57 for more than 30 years.
The additional revenue didn’t offset the credit expended.
“The $667 million in credits generated in 2016 resulted in an estimated $602 million net revenue loss to the state,” the audit reported.
The audit makes the questionable assumption none of the economic activity would have taken place otherwise, Jensen said.
“I think it would be difficult for you to find an economist who says that film incentives are good policy,” Jensen said.
“I think there are models of supporting local entertainment, but they aren’t film incentives,” Jensen said.
For example, in 2019, The Tonight Show spent more than $3 million to air in Minnesota, including a $162,000 paycheck for host Jimmy Fallon.
Records obtained by Minnesota Public Radio via public records request indicate the show also pocketed $266,834.50 through a Minnesota tax credit rebate program amid questionable eligibility.
Commissioner Frank Jewell told The Center Square the county five years ago prioritized economic development.
“If we give $1 million, that means there’s an additional $4 million being spent in the area,” Jewell said.
Jewell argued the program would stimulate a county hammered by COVID-19.
“It’s an actual investment in a time where there’s a fair amount of hurt out there, and it could provide people with jobs that fill their pocketbooks and pantries,” Jewell said.
Commissioner Keith Nelson supported a film incentive program but wanted “to be a participant, not a lead dog.”
He only supported the initial $150,000 boost if it was a one-time payment and not the original $1 million resolution.
“We can’t put all of our fish in one basket,” Nelson said.
The legislature in the last year spiked bills aiming to create a statewide film tax credit program.
Now, the state is facing a $4.7 billion budget deficit for fiscal years 2022-2023.
The county economic development funds only have about $500,000 available, so money would have to have been extracted from other county funds.