(The Center Square) – The Minnesota legislature failed to pass a bonding bill, police reform or send almost $1 billion to local governments during the emergency special session.
The Republican-dominated Senate had passed $841 million in aid to local governments, but the DFL-controlled House added spending that Republicans argued violated their previous agreement.
Gov. Tim Walz blamed Republicans for following their self-imposed Friday deadline, and had called their police reform offers “weak sauce.”
“To take your ball and go home in the middle of this, this is an embarrassment for Minnesota,” Walz told reporters Saturday.
The House originally wanted 22 police reforms, while the Senate had offered 11 on Friday night, including language that changed binding arbitration to make it easier to fire “bad actor” police officers.
“If they’re not interested in this, I don’t think personally that they’ll ever be interested in something that we can agree to,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, told reporters Friday night.
The Senate had refused to support legislation that defunded the police, gave the attorney general jurisdiction over police-involved deaths, or gave felons voting rights.
Walz said Democrats made a counteroffer hours later but didn’t hear back.
"No answer was given," Walz said in a Saturday press conference. "Senate adjourned without saying what was wrong with that offer on accountability, what was wrong with those issues.”
Gazelka said “behind the scenes arm-twisting from Walz” ended cooperation.
“We are not walking away from the table, but we do need to reset the table so we can move forward,” Gazelka tweeted Saturday. “I do believe we will have another special session, but not until all the parties can agree.”
Coalition of Greater MN Cities President and Willmar City Council member Audrey Nelsen in a joint statement called the special session “a trainwreck.”
They criticized the Republicans for choosing to adjourn when “there is plenty of work left to do” and the Democrats for “essentially” killing the $841 million money to local government by tacking on unrelated spending projects.
“It has been 86 days since Congress passed the CARES Act, and local governments in Greater Minnesota still haven’t received a penny,” the statement read.
The gridlock also delayed a bonding bill that would have resulted in thousands of jobs and projects across the state, they said.
“Legislative leaders kept saying they were close to a deal, yet nothing tangible materialized,” they said. “As a result, our communities must continue to delay critical projects that are needed to ensure clean water, safe roads and bridges, and repair other ailing infrastructure.”
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said they will focus on police reform going forward in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.
“It's a big task, and it will take an enormous commitment of time and goodwill to achieve,” Hortman said in a statement. “We won't let the end of this special session derail our efforts to work with our colleagues in the legislature and the executive branch to enact nation-leading policies to make systemic change and ensure police are accountable to the communities they serve.”
The legislature will return in mid-July if Walz attempts to extend his emergency powers.